New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA

We speak to The Board of Airline Representatives board members and Air France-KLM's general manager for Southern Africa, Wouter Vermeulen, about the impact on flights in and out of South Africa following a new spate of lockdown regulations in countries in the European Union.
We speak to Exclusive Books' general manager, Batya Bricker, about the best reads of 2020 and what to look forward to in 2021.
We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023. The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites.
We get an update on the latest in the Covid-19 situation in Gauteng from acting Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.
We speak to the spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Wayne Minaar, to find out how the JMPD plans to manage the situation in Hillbrow and other parts of the city on New Year's Eve.
In the latest Covid 19 statistics for South Africa, KwaZulu Natal accounts for the most active cases sitting at just over 50,000 people. But the province's health department has dismissed reports that the province is running out of beds due to the spike, saying it has implemented various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus. We speak to EWN's Thaddo Kubheka who has been following the story.
In Britain, MPs and peers are expected to approve the European Union (future relationship) bill today and for it to get royal assent in what will be a frantic day of parliamentary activity.
The signing of the bill will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to sign and ratify the 1,246-page treaty sealed on Christmas Eve.
The 11-month Brexit transition period expires in the first second of 2021 in Europe, so at 23h on New Year's eve in the UK, and 1 in the morning South African time.
We speak to our London correspondent Gavin Grey.
An Imizamo Yethu mother is desperately awaiting news from authorities some 4 months after her little boy, Anothando Mhlobo went missing while playing with his friends in the area. Last week a resident found the body of a child in a sandy area of the settlement and his mother believes it is her child. But she has to wait for the authorities to conclude DNA tests to see if this is really the case. We speak to EWN's Kaylynn Palm who has visited the family.
Yesterday, just before the 17h30 headlines, we got a call from a man called Mario in Equestria, East Pretoria. He explained he had had Covid and suffered lung damage. He's been sent home with an oxygen machine which he has to be on all the time, but it works on electricity. He'd seen that his neighbourhood was to be experiencing loadshedding from 22h00 last night and again today and was worried about what to do. Thanks to the assistance of Ntoba from Impala Health who heard of his plight, they managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before loadshedding started. We speak to Mario today to find out how things are going.
As of the 1 January, those of you with an older android or iPhone may either lose access to WhatsApp altogether or not be able to access some features on the messaging app. To find out more, we speak to Jan Vermeulen, editor at large for MyBroadband.