Preliminary festive season road statistics

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:13
Fetch Your Life! Sober Curious Socialites Launch Progressive Public Benefit Organization to Bring the Fun Back into Mindful Drinking and Sober Lifestyles
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mbali Ndhlovu
Today at 09:33
Ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr. Beatrice Wiid
Today at 09:50
Road safety management must live beyond December campaigns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ofentse Hlulani Mokwena
Today at 10:08
Charissa Bloomberg, preparing for 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 10:21
Sipho Njengazi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sipho Njengazi
Today at 10:33
SCREEN TIME, YOUR KIDS AND THE HOLIDAYS – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The hot stuff 2020 – 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 11:32
From toilet cleaner to CEO of Avari Cars – kicking off his business in the year of the pandemic 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Covid Heroes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Luke Steenkamp -
Today at 12:40
Wuhan reflection: 9pm curfew
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report. 31 December 2020 6:40 AM
New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar says there is going to have a joint operation consisting of the SAPS, JMPD and Gauteng traffic police. 30 December 2020 5:54 PM
702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario Thanks to Ntoba from Impala Health, Mario managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started. 30 December 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Preliminary festive season road statistics

Preliminary festive season road statistics

22 December 2020 4:22 PM

We speak to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport about the preliminary festive season road statistics which show the number of incidents are down, but the 5% decline in deaths is still short of the government targets.


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Best books of 2020

30 December 2020 6:01 PM

We speak to Exclusive Books' general manager, Batya Bricker, about the best reads of 2020 and what to look forward to in 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Japan developing wooden satellites

30 December 2020 5:40 PM

We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023.  The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid in Gauteng

30 December 2020 5:40 PM

We get an update on the latest in the Covid-19 situation in Gauteng from acting Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JMPD on dealing with Hillbrow and surrounds on New Year's Eve

30 December 2020 5:22 PM

We speak to the spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Wayne Minaar, to find out how the JMPD plans to manage the situation in Hillbrow and other parts of the city on New Year's Eve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN Covid-19 cases skyrocket

30 December 2020 4:20 PM

In the latest Covid 19 statistics for South Africa, KwaZulu Natal accounts for the most active cases sitting at just over 50,000 people.  But the province's health department has dismissed reports that the province is running out of beds due to the spike, saying it has implemented various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus.  We speak to EWN's Thaddo Kubheka who has been following the story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK's Brexit Treaty before parliament as the deadline for the end of the transition period looms

30 December 2020 3:57 PM

In Britain, MPs and peers are expected to approve the European Union (future relationship) bill today and for it to get royal assent in what will be a frantic day of parliamentary activity.
The signing of the bill will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to sign and ratify the 1,246-page treaty sealed on Christmas Eve.
The 11-month Brexit transition period expires in the first second of 2021 in Europe, so at 23h on New Year's eve in the UK,  and 1 in the morning South African time.
We speak to our London correspondent Gavin Grey.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Missing Hout Bay boy

30 December 2020 3:38 PM

An Imizamo Yethu mother is desperately awaiting news from authorities some 4 months after her little boy, Anothando Mhlobo went missing while playing with his friends in the area.  Last week a resident found the body of a child in a sandy area of the settlement and his mother believes it is her child.  But she has to wait for the authorities to conclude DNA tests to see if this is really the case.  We speak to EWN's Kaylynn Palm who has visited the family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Mario and the oxygen machine

30 December 2020 3:33 PM

Yesterday, just before the 17h30 headlines, we got a call from a man called Mario in Equestria, East Pretoria. He explained he had had Covid and suffered lung damage.  He's been sent home with an oxygen machine which he has to be on all the time, but it works on electricity. He'd seen that his neighbourhood was to be experiencing loadshedding from 22h00 last night and again today and was worried about what to do.  Thanks to the assistance of Ntoba from Impala Health who heard of his plight, they managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before loadshedding started.  We speak to Mario today to find out how things are going.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mario and the oxygen machine

30 December 2020 3:28 PM

Mario oxygen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whatsapp may stop working on older phones from 1 January

29 December 2020 5:38 PM

As of the 1 January, those of you with an older android or iPhone may either lose access to WhatsApp altogether or not be able to access some features on the messaging app.  To find out more, we speak to Jan Vermeulen, editor at large for MyBroadband.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'

Local

702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario

Local

New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD

Local

Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

Local

EWN Highlights

After COVID-19 ravaged the SA labour market in 2020, more gloom set for 2021

31 December 2020 8:08 AM

Gauteng’s COVID-19 advisory committee hopes lockdown will lower infections

31 December 2020 8:04 AM

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 December 2020

31 December 2020 7:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA