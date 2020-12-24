Update on the Proteas planned series against Sri Lanka

Neil Manthorpe Talks to Mike Wills about the Proteas test Series in over a year against Sri Lanka on the 26th of December.
Majozi (musician)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lerato Mogoatlhe | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
The case of two diplomats refusing to return home, claiming covid-19 complications, could spur other public servants to refuse to return to work because of comorbidities DIRCO has said.
The case of Suhayfa Sobedar Minister Plenipotentiary in Brussels and Titi Nxumalo, consul general in Milan, was argued in the labor court in JHB on Wednesday where judgement was reserved. They say travelling home now will put their lives in danger amid the rise in Covid-19 infections.
Joining us on air now we have Carien du Plessis, Reporter for News24, to break it down for us.
The 18 days of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown are key to protect the Western Cape’s healthcare system and workers, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde as he and several senior officials spent Tuesday discussing the latest lockdown regulations during two virtual briefings.
Winde said the province had a “hectic week” of meetings before a virtual session of the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 29 December, as he and officials unpacked the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.
Department of the Premier departmental head Dr Harry Malila, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and departmental head Dr Keith Cloete joined Winde at the legislature’s Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19.
We speak to Exclusive Books' general manager, Batya Bricker, about the best reads of 2020 and what to look forward to in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023. The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We get an update on the latest in the Covid-19 situation in Gauteng from acting Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to the spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Wayne Minaar, to find out how the JMPD plans to manage the situation in Hillbrow and other parts of the city on New Year's Eve.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the latest Covid 19 statistics for South Africa, KwaZulu Natal accounts for the most active cases sitting at just over 50,000 people. But the province's health department has dismissed reports that the province is running out of beds due to the spike, saying it has implemented various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus. We speak to EWN's Thaddo Kubheka who has been following the story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Britain, MPs and peers are expected to approve the European Union (future relationship) bill today and for it to get royal assent in what will be a frantic day of parliamentary activity.
The signing of the bill will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to sign and ratify the 1,246-page treaty sealed on Christmas Eve.
The 11-month Brexit transition period expires in the first second of 2021 in Europe, so at 23h on New Year's eve in the UK, and 1 in the morning South African time.
We speak to our London correspondent Gavin Grey.