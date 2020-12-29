Are there enough boots on the ground to police the new regulations

Under the new Covid-19 regulations, not wearing a mask has become an offence, plus various other new rules like not being allowed to go to beaches, dams, rivers, and so on, will require lots of boots on the ground to police. We ask Dr Simon Howell, research fellow at UCT's Centre for Criminology, if there are enough policeman to even begin to get to grips with the situation.
The case of two diplomats refusing to return home, claiming covid-19 complications, could spur other public servants to refuse to return to work because of comorbidities DIRCO has said.
The case of Suhayfa Sobedar Minister Plenipotentiary in Brussels and Titi Nxumalo, consul general in Milan, was argued in the labor court in JHB on Wednesday where judgement was reserved. They say travelling home now will put their lives in danger amid the rise in Covid-19 infections.
Joining us on air now we have Carien du Plessis, Reporter for News24, to break it down for us.
The 18 days of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown are key to protect the Western Cape’s healthcare system and workers, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde as he and several senior officials spent Tuesday discussing the latest lockdown regulations during two virtual briefings.
Winde said the province had a “hectic week” of meetings before a virtual session of the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 29 December, as he and officials unpacked the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.
Department of the Premier departmental head Dr Harry Malila, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and departmental head Dr Keith Cloete joined Winde at the legislature’s Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19.
We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023. The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites.