Listeners commenting on Cyril Ramaphosa's 'emotional' speech yesterday

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:45
Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
No Items to show
Latest Local
Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook. 4 January 2021 11:04 AM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends The hospital says it's the first in its history that the trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year. 1 January 2021 9:51 AM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The John Perlman Show
Listeners commenting on Cyril Ramaphosa's 'emotional' speech yesterday

Listeners commenting on Cyril Ramaphosa's 'emotional' speech yesterday

29 December 2020 5:22 PM

We speak to Melusi Tshabalala, bestselling author of "Magenge, We Need to Talk” about what some have described as an 'emotional' speech last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa.


Gauteng and the booze ban

4 January 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Kwara Kekana |  Spokesperson: MEC for GautengHealth  

Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?

4 January 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Anouk Baars | Johannesburg ultra distance mountain runner 

Donald Trump request to 'find' votes sparks political uproar

4 January 2021 4:56 PM

Jacob Parakilas

The vaccine rollout in SA

4 January 2021 4:30 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

WITH SOME OF SA’S TOP ACTS!

31 December 2020 5:56 PM

Majozi (musician)

Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith

31 December 2020 5:42 PM

Lerato Mogoatlhe  | Author

Diplomats take govt to labour court over refusal to return to work in SA amid Covid-19 surge

31 December 2020 4:32 PM

The case of two diplomats refusing to return home, claiming covid-19 complications, could spur other public servants to refuse to return to work because of comorbidities DIRCO has said. 
The case of Suhayfa Sobedar Minister Plenipotentiary in Brussels and Titi Nxumalo, consul general in Milan, was argued in the labor court in JHB on Wednesday where judgement was reserved. They say travelling home now will put their lives in danger amid the rise in Covid-19 infections. 
Joining us on air now we have Carien du Plessis, Reporter for News24, to break it down for us. 

What is the latest on Covid-19 in the Western Cape?

31 December 2020 4:06 PM

The 18 days of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown are key to protect the Western Cape’s healthcare system and workers, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde as he and several senior officials spent Tuesday discussing the latest lockdown regulations during two virtual briefings. 
Winde said the province had a “hectic week” of meetings before a virtual session of the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 29 December, as he and officials unpacked the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.
Department of the Premier departmental head Dr Harry Malila, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and departmental head Dr Keith Cloete joined Winde at the legislature’s Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19. 

Best books of 2020

30 December 2020 6:01 PM

We speak to Exclusive Books' general manager, Batya Bricker, about the best reads of 2020 and what to look forward to in 2021.

Japan developing wooden satellites

30 December 2020 5:40 PM

We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023.  The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites. 

COVID-19 second wave peak expected to hit WC this week

4 January 2021 8:47 PM

ANC Joburg councillor Kenneth Mgaga, accused of rape, asks to step aside

4 January 2021 8:37 PM

SABC accused of negotiating in bad faith over retrenchments

4 January 2021 8:22 PM

