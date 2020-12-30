Update on Mario and the oxygen machine

Yesterday, just before the 17h30 headlines, we got a call from a man called Mario in Equestria, East Pretoria. He explained he had had Covid and suffered lung damage. He's been sent home with an oxygen machine which he has to be on all the time, but it works on electricity. He'd seen that his neighbourhood was to be experiencing loadshedding from 22h00 last night and again today and was worried about what to do. Thanks to the assistance of Ntoba from Impala Health who heard of his plight, they managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before loadshedding started. We speak to Mario today to find out how things are going.
Guest: Sibani MngadiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Horowitz | Film Maker And Line Producer at White LionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Shabir MadhiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lwando Xaso - Constitutional LawyerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Calvin Dark | US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, WashingtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danie Cronje | From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law SpecialistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST