Missing Hout Bay boy

An Imizamo Yethu mother is desperately awaiting news from authorities some 4 months after her little boy, Anothando Mhlobo went missing while playing with his friends in the area. Last week a resident found the body of a child in a sandy area of the settlement and his mother believes it is her child. But she has to wait for the authorities to conclude DNA tests to see if this is really the case. We speak to EWN's Kaylynn Palm who has visited the family.
Guest: Sibani MngadiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Horowitz | Film Maker And Line Producer at White LionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Shabir MadhiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lwando Xaso - Constitutional LawyerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Calvin Dark | US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, WashingtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danie Cronje | From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law SpecialistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST