Missing Hout Bay boy

An Imizamo Yethu mother is desperately awaiting news from authorities some 4 months after her little boy, Anothando Mhlobo went missing while playing with his friends in the area. Last week a resident found the body of a child in a sandy area of the settlement and his mother believes it is her child. But she has to wait for the authorities to conclude DNA tests to see if this is really the case. We speak to EWN's Kaylynn Palm who has visited the family.