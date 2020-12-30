KZN Covid-19 cases skyrocket

In the latest Covid 19 statistics for South Africa, KwaZulu Natal accounts for the most active cases sitting at just over 50,000 people. But the province's health department has dismissed reports that the province is running out of beds due to the spike, saying it has implemented various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus. We speak to EWN's Thaddo Kubheka who has been following the story.
Guest: Sibani MngadiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Horowitz | Film Maker And Line Producer at White LionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Shabir MadhiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lwando Xaso - Constitutional LawyerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Calvin Dark | US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, WashingtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danie Cronje | From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law SpecialistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST