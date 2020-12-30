Covid in Gauteng

We get an update on the latest in the Covid-19 situation in Gauteng from acting Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.
Guest: Sibani MngadiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Horowitz | Film Maker And Line Producer at White LionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Shabir MadhiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lwando Xaso - Constitutional LawyerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Calvin Dark | US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, WashingtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danie Cronje | From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law SpecialistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST