Diplomats take govt to labour court over refusal to return to work in SA amid Covid-19 surge

The case of two diplomats refusing to return home, claiming covid-19 complications, could spur other public servants to refuse to return to work because of comorbidities DIRCO has said.
The case of Suhayfa Sobedar Minister Plenipotentiary in Brussels and Titi Nxumalo, consul general in Milan, was argued in the labor court in JHB on Wednesday where judgement was reserved. They say travelling home now will put their lives in danger amid the rise in Covid-19 infections.
Joining us on air now we have Carien du Plessis, Reporter for News24, to break it down for us.
Guest: Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Calvin Dark | US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, WashingtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danie Cronje | From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law SpecialistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex van den HeeverLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca DavisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mr JazziQ | Part of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stavros Nicolau | Aspen senior executive, strategic tradeLISTEN TO PODCAST