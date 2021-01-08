A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world.

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC's Audrey Tinline Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Audrey Tinlin

125 125

Today at 10:33 Covid 19-How health professionals dice with death on a daily basis Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 Covid 19-How health professionals dice with death on a daily basis Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 steps to getting ahead of debt Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:32 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather

125 125

Today at 11:45 SA Chess grandmaster from Masiphumelele dreams of training more youth in is commuity Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Lukhanyo Xhonti

125 125

Today at 12:23 Amathole District Municipality can't pay salaries till June The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser

125 125

Today at 12:45 Total's plan to protect it's projects in Cabo Del Gado The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - Director - Africa at Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (Trac)

125 125

Today at 12:52 SAB's disastrous influencer campaign The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

125 125