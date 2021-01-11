Coronahope: These Compassionate Chefs Turned ‘Waste Food’ into 1.3 Million Meals For The Hungry

Guest: Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Tinyiko Maluleke/ Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, KampalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lisa Steyn | Mining and Energy Journalist at Business DayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just ShareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mugwena MalulekeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST