National Taxi Alliance wants government to prioritise taxi operators and taxi rank officials when the country receives a Covid-19 vaccine

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister. 12 January 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
National Taxi Alliance wants government to prioritise taxi operators and taxi rank officials when the country receives a Covid-19 vaccine

National Taxi Alliance wants government to prioritise taxi operators and taxi rank officials when the country receives a Covid-19 vaccine

12 January 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Trump impeachment: Congress kicks off historic week of votes against President

12 January 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Simon Marks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Health Justice Initiative raises concerns on the acquisition and rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

12 January 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs visits Lembombo port of entry

12 January 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Njabulo Nzuza, Home Affairs Deputy Minister

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 Lock Down: How To Manage Your Relationships

12 January 2021 4:55 PM

Guest: Dr Mirriam Close , specialist psychiatrist & director of behavioral health institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Town: Star Nissan Vereeniging

12 January 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Edwin Strauss.  Dealer Principal of Star Nissan Vereeniging. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial command council gives update on Covid-19 in Gauteng

12 January 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Bruce Mellado,Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, professor at Wits and Senior 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proudly South African invention, named OxERA to assist ICU and high care facilities in the fight against COVID-19.

12 January 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Dr Craig Parker, working in anaesthetics 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extended alcohol ban will impact small craft brewers

12 January 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Nick Smith Soul Barrel, board member of Craft Brewers Association of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Former Eskom CEO Koko returns to state capture inquiry

12 January 2021 3:36 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA