EWN:WC health department relieved as Covid cases stabalise

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rob Legh, head of B4SA's labour workstreamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clifford BullLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Roelotse/ Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Carin Runciman, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hannes du Buisson | Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers UnionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark HeywoodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gaye Davis - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST