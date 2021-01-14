Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people' Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs. 14 January 2021 6:54 PM
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
The John Perlman Show
Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform

Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform

14 January 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town 


Covid-19 Light the Candle Facebook Page

14 January 2021 5:54 PM

Guest: Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 light the candle Facebook Page 

What causes conveyor belt issues within a Power plant?

14 January 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Rhulani Mathebula | Acting group executive Generation  at Eskom 

[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville

14 January 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Brigadier Mathapelo Peters | 
  Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's 

Do we have healthcare personnel practicing in country to deal with the pandemic?

14 January 2021 4:24 PM

Guest:  Prof Laetitia Rispel,  South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARCHI) Chair on the health workforce & I am Professor of Public Health at Wits University

Breakthrough in Malaria treatment

14 January 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz,  UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair 

Uganda Decides

14 January 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, 

Netcare calls for medical students, nursing students and social workers as support staff during Covi-19

14 January 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare

EWN: Limpopo healcare system overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases

14 January 2021 3:29 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

#CoronaLives: Burial culture changing in Covid times.

14 January 2021 1:14 PM

John spoke to Sandile Ngidi about how the pandemic has painfully impacted and altered the burial cultural traditions which has been apart of African families for years. 

Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Wentworth Hospital was under 'immense pressure' when viral video was taken - MEC

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

ICPA, govt in talks to set up 20,000 more sites for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

WHO Africa: The second COVID-19 wave is more challenging than the first

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

