Primedia sits down with President Ramaphosa

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
EXCLUSIVE: 'I want arrests' - Enock Mpianzi's mother a year after his death The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits. 15 January 2021 3:45 PM
Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain Former Eskom CEO is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 15 January 2021 2:35 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
The John Perlman Show
Primedia sits down with President Ramaphosa

Primedia sits down with President Ramaphosa

15 January 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist 


How to start homeschooling

15 January 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran 

EWN: Enoch Mpianzi one year on

15 January 2021 4:59 PM

Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN

Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks

15 January 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at Sadtu 

President makes appointments at NPA

15 January 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution 

Uganda Elections Update

15 January 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks

15 January 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Lebogang  Montjane  | Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa 

EWN: Public schools to reopen on the 15th of February

15 January 2021 3:32 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

EWN: Brian Molefe at State Capture

15 January 2021 3:29 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Senior Reporter 

Covid-19 Light the Candle Facebook Page

14 January 2021 5:54 PM

Guest: Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 light the candle Facebook Page 

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

Local

EXCLUSIVE: One year after his death, Enock Mpianzi's parents seek accountability

15 January 2021 5:42 PM

British PM tells public to stay home as deaths soar

15 January 2021 5:13 PM

Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption

15 January 2021 5:08 PM

