Are South Africans still not being protected from fake sanitisers

Guest: Lise Korsten, Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology
Guest: Ciaran Ryan | Freelance JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Stan Moloabi, GEMS Principal OfficerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of GovernanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dimakatso QonchaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Blade NzimandeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerrie Nel | Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Laine Herman
Clement Nciki
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the GiversLISTEN TO PODCAST