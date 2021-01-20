The vaccine rollout will be established under the leadership of Deputy President DD Mabuza

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider

Today at 10:08 International news with DW Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Workshop 17 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17

Today at 11:05 Action SA Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

Today at 11:32 ‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chad Nathan

