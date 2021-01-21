Moderna have vaccines for SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 17:20
Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's keeps repo rate flat.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Seeff Properties: SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" will hurt the property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Samuel Seeff - Chairman at Seeff Properties
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
SA faces ginger shortage. Ginger sales surge by 600% since the start of second Covid-19 Wave at Food Lovers Market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Brian Coppin - Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says they relied on Mthembu to raise issues with calmness. 21 January 2021 4:33 PM
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% In November 2020 the bank also announced that it would make no changes to the repo rate. 21 January 2021 3:44 PM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Moderna have vaccines for SA

Moderna have vaccines for SA

21 January 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Peter Bruce | Editor at Former Editor Business Day 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

TRIBUTE TO MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU

21 January 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia/ EWN Senior Political Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TRIBUTE TO MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU

21 January 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Chris Vick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPCwants to see more Covid-19 compliance at work places

21 January 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Dr Miriam Altman 

21 January 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Chris Vick

Landlocked Lesotho faces food crisis amid Covid border closures

21 January 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Aurore Rusiga, Country Director and Representative > UN World Food Programme Lesotho 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

REACTION OF THE PASSING OF MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU

21 January 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: WHO briefs on the pandemic in Africa

21 January 2021 3:27 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

21 January 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

SABC Strike

20 January 2021 5:59 PM

Hannes du Buisson | Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inauguration Day for the history books

20 January 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Simon Marks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experts urge government to lay out Covid-19 vaccine plan

20 January 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum 

20 January 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Simon Marks

Trending

Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu

Local

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Local

Health Department can't confirm nor deny that SA will pay more for vaccine

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury asks Parly for extension to submit annual financial statements

21 January 2021 4:46 PM

OBITUARY: Jackson Mthembu, a deft politician and defender of the Constitution

21 January 2021 4:21 PM

Mbalula remembers Bheki Ntuli: ‘He was a servant for the people’

21 January 2021 4:09 PM

