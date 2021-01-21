TRIBUTE TO MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU

Today at 17:10 Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity

125 125

Today at 17:20 Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARB's First MPC's keeps repo rate flat. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

125 125

Today at 18:13 Seeff Properties: SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" will hurt the property market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Samuel Seeff - Chairman at Seeff Properties

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:50 SA faces ginger shortage. Ginger sales surge by 600% since the start of second Covid-19 Wave at Food Lovers Market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brian Coppin - Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125