Caller of the Week: Roger Well

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking' Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available. 22 January 2021 8:06 PM
Wynberg factory catches fire JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe. 22 January 2021 6:08 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
View all Local
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Caller of the Week: Roger Well

Caller of the Week: Roger Well

22 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Rodger Well |


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Wnyberg Fire

22 January 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Nana Radebe/ JHB EMS spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pastors march against church closures

22 January 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: MoAfrika Maila, spokesperson for Pastors Against Church Closure 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Write-offs being sold to unsuspecting used-vehicle buyers

22 January 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the private sector will interact with government on vaccine rollout

22 January 2021 5:00 PM

Guest: Stavros Nicolaous |  Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans more concerned about corruption than Covid-19

22 January 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Mari Harris | Public Affairs Director at Ipsos 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#NathiMustGo petition for the minister of sport, arts and culture to resign or be replaced.

22 January 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Mike Van Graan | Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid vaccines may need updating to protect against new variant

22 January 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Prof Lynn Morris, Principal Medical Scientist, Head Virology Section at  Center for HIV and STIs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties will have to disclose donors from April

22 January 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thales' challenge to racketeering charge it faces with Zuma dismissed - paving way for trial to start

22 January 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wynberg factory catches fire

Local

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

Politics Local Business

Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt officials, close friends & family drive by Mthembu’s home to pay tribute

22 January 2021 9:06 PM

SA Weather Service says storm Eloise a cyclone

22 January 2021 9:00 PM

Black crisis committee to lay murder complaint against Dr Wouter Basson

22 January 2021 8:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA