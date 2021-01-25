Reaction to SAB terminating 500 temporary jobs

Guest: Lucky Ntimane
Guest: Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John spoke to News24 Investigative Journalist Jeff Wick about the attempted hit against KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen at his home in Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Francois Venter | Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: ThaboLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Itai ChitapiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thembinkosi Mkalipi Chief Director: Labour RelationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ike Phaahla | Media Specialist at SanparksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mambila Mageza, Loafing aroundLISTEN TO PODCAST