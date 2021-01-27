Ivermectin finally approved for use

John Perlman speaks to Dr Nkosinathi Mdladla, HOD of Intensive Care at Dr Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University on why he advocated for Ivermectin use in the treatment of Covid-19
Guest: Geoff ToyanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to Associate Professor of Medical Virology, Prof Jeffrey Dorfman about the vaccine manufacturing landscape in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Millecent MathabegoaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of ShonisaniLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven Ambrose | CEO at Strategy Works ConsultingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shaeera Kalla, C19 People's Coalition - Cash Transfers Working Group |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST