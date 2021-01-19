ATMs need sanitizers to meet Covid-19 Regulations

Today at 16:10 #Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani

125 125

Today at 16:20 Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report

125 125

Today at 16:40 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

125 125

Today at 17:10 SA scientists confirm UK's Covid-19 variant has been identified and found locally Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:20 Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ken Borland, Freelance Cricket writer

125 125

Today at 18:08 Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share

125 125

Today at 18:12 Huge Group makes makes HUGE moves on Adapt IT The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

125 125

Today at 19:09 Launch of The Side Hustle fund. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125