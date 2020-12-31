Diplomats take govt to labour court over refusal to return to work in SA amid Covid-19 surge

The case of two diplomats refusing to return home, claiming covid-19 complications, could spur other public servants to refuse to return to work because of comorbidities DIRCO has said.
The case of Suhayfa Sobedar Minister Plenipotentiary in Brussels and Titi Nxumalo, consul general in Milan, was argued in the labor court in JHB on Wednesday where judgement was reserved. They say travelling home now will put their lives in danger amid the rise in Covid-19 infections.
Joining us on air now we have Carien du Plessis, Reporter for News24, to break it down for us.
