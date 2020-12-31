What is the latest on Covid-19 in the Western Cape?

The 18 days of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown are key to protect the Western Cape’s healthcare system and workers, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde as he and several senior officials spent Tuesday discussing the latest lockdown regulations during two virtual briefings.
Winde said the province had a “hectic week” of meetings before a virtual session of the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 29 December, as he and officials unpacked the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.
Department of the Premier departmental head Dr Harry Malila, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and departmental head Dr Keith Cloete joined Winde at the legislature’s Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19.
