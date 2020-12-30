Japan developing wooden satellites

We speak to Pontsho Maruping, Deputy MD at the SA RAdio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and Chair of the SA Council for Space Affairs the wooden satellites being developed in Japan. Kyoto University has teamed up with the Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop the satellite which it hopes to send into orbit by 2023. The aim is to cut down on the amount of space junk orbiting Earth which is becoming a growing concern amongst experts. The advantage of a wooden satellite is that it would burnt up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere if it were to fall out of orbit, and it would not release as many harmful particles as metal satellites.
