UK's Brexit Treaty before parliament as the deadline for the end of the transition period looms

In Britain, MPs and peers are expected to approve the European Union (future relationship) bill today and for it to get royal assent in what will be a frantic day of parliamentary activity.
The signing of the bill will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to sign and ratify the 1,246-page treaty sealed on Christmas Eve.
The 11-month Brexit transition period expires in the first second of 2021 in Europe, so at 23h on New Year's eve in the UK, and 1 in the morning South African time.
We speak to our London correspondent Gavin Grey.
