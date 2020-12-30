KZN Covid-19 cases skyrocket

In the latest Covid 19 statistics for South Africa, KwaZulu Natal accounts for the most active cases sitting at just over 50,000 people. But the province's health department has dismissed reports that the province is running out of beds due to the spike, saying it has implemented various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus. We speak to EWN's Thaddo Kubheka who has been following the story.
