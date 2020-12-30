Update on Mario and the oxygen machine

Yesterday, just before the 17h30 headlines, we got a call from a man called Mario in Equestria, East Pretoria. He explained he had had Covid and suffered lung damage. He's been sent home with an oxygen machine which he has to be on all the time, but it works on electricity. He'd seen that his neighbourhood was to be experiencing loadshedding from 22h00 last night and again today and was worried about what to do. Thanks to the assistance of Ntoba from Impala Health who heard of his plight, they managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before loadshedding started. We speak to Mario today to find out how things are going.
