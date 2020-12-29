Are there enough boots on the ground to police the new regulations

Under the new Covid-19 regulations, not wearing a mask has become an offence, plus various other new rules like not being allowed to go to beaches, dams, rivers, and so on, will require lots of boots on the ground to police. We ask Dr Simon Howell, research fellow at UCT's Centre for Criminology, if there are enough policeman to even begin to get to grips with the situation.
