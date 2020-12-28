Beit Bridge backlog cleared

The Department of Home Affairs has finally managed to clear a massive backlog of hundreds of trucks at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The traffic jam at the busy border saw people camping out for days.



The department says its working on a plan to avoid a repeat of the problem at the start of the year when holidaymakers return home.

The backlog has been largely blamed on enhanced restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We speak to Home Affairs Director of Ports of Entry Stephen Van Neel.