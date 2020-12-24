Is the western Cape Prepared for a dramatic increase in positive Covid cases heading in 2021

According to the Western Capes Covid 19 Bulletin, the province currently sits at 181 905 Active Covid cases. Overnight the country experienced a spike of 14000 new cases. The numbers keep on rising due to a number of factors, its that drastic intervention is needed on the part of our government and restraint is needed on the part of the citizens.

We are joined on the line Dr Keith Cloete to talk about plans to help curb the spread and prepare our hospitals