How likely is it that you Could get Covid Again ?

This Afternoon we are joined on the line by Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg to talk about something many people have been asking. Can you test positive for Covid 19 more than once, in other words If you had it before, are you then immune to the diseases.
Dr Charl Van is Answer to this Question an easy one?
Guest: Andrew Kirby | President and CEO at Toyota South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toni BulanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johno MeintjiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sy MamaboloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute to her late mother Nokuzola Blossom MelamondoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bruce MelladoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Russell Pollitt | Director at Jesuit Institute SALISTEN TO PODCAST