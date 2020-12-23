Commuter drives bus after robbery

We speak to Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the commuter who took over the driving of the bus after the panicked driver ran off while the passengers were being robbed at gunpoint by 2 men last week. After the robbery, Ashley Europa, who works as a cleaner for a company in the Waterfront, drove all the people on the bus to their respective stops and returned the bus to Golden Arrow.