Update on Trump and the United States

US President Donald Trump, who is yet to acknowledge his resounding loss to Joe Biden, has announced a slew of presidential pardons, and issued a sudden demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill. Notably, he is asking for a big increase in the proposed $600 in direct payments to less well-off Americans, saying this should be increased to $2,000, which is the amount the Democrats requested in the first place. We speak to US political commentator, Brooks Spector.
Guest: Andrew Kirby | President and CEO at Toyota South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toni BulanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johno MeintjiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sy MamaboloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute to her late mother Nokuzola Blossom MelamondoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bruce MelladoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Russell Pollitt | Director at Jesuit Institute SALISTEN TO PODCAST