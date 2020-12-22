How to protect your cards during the festive season

There is always an increase in scams involving bank cards at this time of the year. We speak to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler about the latest spate of them and how to keep your cards safe.
Guest: Andrew Kirby | President and CEO at Toyota South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toni BulanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johno MeintjiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sy MamaboloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute to her late mother Nokuzola Blossom MelamondoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bruce MelladoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Russell Pollitt | Director at Jesuit Institute SALISTEN TO PODCAST