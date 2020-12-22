New challenge to Covid regulations in Pretoria High Court

The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum have joined forces to take on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The groups want to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country. We speak to lawyer Daniel Eloff from Hurter Spies who is representing the Great Brak River Business Forum.