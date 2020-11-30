Coronahope: South African-made MellowVan ready for global rollout in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away Among her many accolades, including various awards for her stage performances, the icon holds the Order of Ikhamanga in silver.... 28 January 2021 7:49 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world of retail is changing as consumers move online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the rapid change in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
The John Perlman Show
#Coronahope: South African-made MellowVan ready for global rollout in 2021

#Coronahope: South African-made MellowVan ready for global rollout in 2021

30 November 2020 4:16 PM

Neil du Preez, Founder of Mellowcabs


Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club

28 January 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Geoff Toyana

SA's Vaccine industry in its infancy

28 January 2021 5:37 PM

John Perlman speaks to Associate Professor of Medical Virology, Prof Jeffrey Dorfman about the vaccine manufacturing landscape in South Africa. 

[FEATURE] #CoronaLives

28 January 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Millecent Mathabegoane 

[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case

28 January 2021 4:57 PM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic

28 January 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report

#Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital

28 January 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani 

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction plan

28 January 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Steven Ambrose | CEO at Strategy Works Consulting

Constitutional Court orders Zuma to appear at Zondo Commission

28 January 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town 

Call for Covid-19 grant extension

28 January 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: Shaeera Kalla, C19 People's Coalition - Cash Transfers Working Group | 

EWN: Gauteng Health not challenging Shonisani Lethole Report

28 January 2021 3:26 PM

Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN 

Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away

Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

Local

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives

Politics

EWN Highlights

US records 2 cases of coronavirus variant first detected in SA

28 January 2021 8:02 PM

Maphatsoe: No SSA money was used to transport MKMVA members to any event

28 January 2021 7:51 PM

Ex-Min Mahlobo threatened to expose Letsatsi-Duba over payments, Zondo hears

28 January 2021 7:46 PM

