PETROL AND DIESEL GOING UP

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Latest Local
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
'It brings hope' - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhe... 1 February 2021 4:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently. 1 February 2021 4:27 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Business
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
PETROL AND DIESEL GOING UP

PETROL AND DIESEL GOING UP

1 February 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Layton Beard/ AA Spokesperson 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

What happens to the vaccines now that they have arrived?

1 February 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Dr Anban Pillay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] #CoronaLives

1 February 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Gillian de Gouveia & sister Bernice de Gouveia-Pritchard pays tribute to  Grandmother  Winifred Daniel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edward Zuma blasts the Judiciary

1 February 2021 5:01 PM

John spoke to Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town and author of the Blog, Peirre De Vos  to give analysis on Jacob Zuma not cooperate with the State Capture Inquiry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid

1 February 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Photographer Documenting Lockdown Raises Over R600k for Charities

1 February 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Chad Nathan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PTSD exploding amongst our educators

1 February 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Scene setting of vaccine arrival

1 February 2021 3:24 PM

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toyota invests R3bn for manufactiuring of new SUV

29 January 2021 6:01 PM

Guest: Andrew Kirby | President and CEO at Toyota South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller of the Week:

29 January 2021 5:52 PM

Guest: Toni Bulana

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over

Business Opinion Local

South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: The arrival of hope as vaccines land in SA

1 February 2021 5:50 PM

Life after 52 days in hospital: CT COVID survivor struggles with after-effects

1 February 2021 5:35 PM

7 things you need to know about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

1 February 2021 4:36 PM

