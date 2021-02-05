SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials

John spoke SIU head Andy Mothibi about the 38 referrals to the National Prosecution Authority for prosecution for fraud, corruption and contravening supply chain management policies.
Guest: Mr Johannes Nobunga, CEO Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi, political analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandy Cipriano, founder of cupcakes of hopeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tebello Chabana | Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anje du PlessisLISTEN TO PODCAST