‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:40
The Blue Train is back
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nomasonto Ndlovu - Tourism Business Manager at Blue Train
Today at 08:50
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pippa Hudson
Today at 09:10
Profile on Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Tlaleng 'Dr T' Mofokeng - Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic
Today at 09:45
Music with Kerwin
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kerwin .
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19 These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670. 13 February 2021 7:15 AM
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers' Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted. 12 February 2021 2:01 PM
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians. 12 February 2021 10:22 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country. 11 February 2021 5:12 PM
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’

‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’

9 February 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20

12 February 2021 6:10 PM

Member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The R100 billion infrastructure fund now fully operational and already had a project pipeline for this year

12 February 2021 6:05 PM

Dr Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on COVID-19

12 February 2021 5:13 PM

Bruce Mellado 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Hazardous things in your area] Focus on Ruimsig

12 February 2021 5:09 PM

Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: ANC NEC meeting this weekend

12 February 2021 5:02 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal suspects in court

12 February 2021 5:00 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health sector expectations on SONA 2021

11 February 2021 5:57 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021

11 February 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report

11 February 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now?

11 February 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

Local

'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'

Politics

Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud

Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa: No need for current recipients to reapply COVID relief grant

13 February 2021 8:24 AM

SA inching towards 1.5m COVID cases since start of pandemic

13 February 2021 7:38 AM

WHO chief: all hypotheses still open on COVID origins

12 February 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA