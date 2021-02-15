What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest on the probe into steep increase of ginger and garlic prices by retailers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Latest Local
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA's biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started. 15 February 2021 5:51 PM
View all Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic

What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic

15 February 2021 5:09 PM

Guest: Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan

15 February 2021 6:01 PM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector

15 February 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocate of high court speaking on the types of laws around contempt of court

15 February 2021 5:34 PM

 John speaks to Dr James Grant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use

15 February 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Jannie Rossouw Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Wits 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's defiance of the Zondo Commission- a political hot potato

15 February 2021 4:24 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A massive power outage in Soweto

15 February 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Print media down by 40%

15 February 2021 3:49 PM

Guest:   Prof Anton Harber | Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inquiry to approach constitutional court on way forward on Jacob Zuma

15 February 2021 3:25 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ Senior Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20

12 February 2021 6:10 PM

Member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

