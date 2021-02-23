State of the Province address: Matters in Health

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend. 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year. 23 February 2021 5:47 PM
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We're producing in the hopes we'll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
State of the Province address: Matters in Health

State of the Province address: Matters in Health

23 February 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health 


SA's jobless number grows to 7.2 million as unemployment rate breaches new record

23 February 2021 5:23 PM

23 February 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Tony Healy 

US surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths

23 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Giles Gibson, Washington Correspondent for Future Story Nesws 

[FEATURE] My Hometown: Bushbuckridge- Dr Thakgalo Thibela becomes one of SA's youngest doctors

23 February 2021 4:35 PM

23 February 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Dr Thakgalo Thibela 

Momentum Budget desk: Looking ahead to the 2021 Budget Speech

23 February 2021 4:28 PM

23 February 2021 4:28 PM

Guest:Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) 

University readiness for First years

23 February 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa

Covid-19 disrupts operations at the masters offices entirely

23 February 2021 3:41 PM

23 February 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Michael Dansky, Founder of Michael Dansky attorneys

[ Analysis ] Gauteng crime stats

23 February 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Gareth Newham | Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme 

EWN: Unemployment now at 32.5%

23 February 2021 3:23 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN 

Matric results class of 2020

22 February 2021 5:36 PM

Thando Khubeka/ EWN Reporter 

