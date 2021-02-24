Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget

Guest: Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Guest:Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Vick/ Convener of covid commsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at RaizcorpLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to COSATU's Parliamentary Coordinator , Matthew Parks for a reaction on the budget.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of GovernanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Tax ProfessionalsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST