DPE confirms that SAA flight to Belgium to collect vaccines costs R5million

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
JSE annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - LinkedIn, why, how, when should you use it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Personal Finance implications of the budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished. 25 February 2021 5:35 PM
France working on sharing vaccines with African countries French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier explains how they are planning on getting vaccines for African countries. 25 February 2021 5:30 PM
'Online booking system always crashing,' says Marlboro driving schools group The association spokesperson Mmereia Legodi explains why they embarked on protest action on Thursday morning. 25 February 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
DPE confirms that SAA flight to Belgium to collect vaccines costs R5million

DPE confirms that SAA flight to Belgium to collect vaccines costs R5million

25 February 2021 5:36 PM

John Perlman speaks to the Department of Enterprises’ Transport logistics specialist, Unathi Kildase on SAA being the best service provider for the flight to fetch vaccines in Belgium at the cost of R5Million. 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

CapeTalk brings you Moonstruck 2021

25 February 2021 6:09 PM

Guest: Africa Melane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] Is it a good idea to invest in the SA property market?

25 February 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Elke Brink | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Mayibuye primary school

25 February 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Increasing intercontinental trade needs a functional railway system Guest:

25 February 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Mesela Nhlapo, Chief Executive Officer of African Rail Industry Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Airways flight en route to Belgium to collect the country's second batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

25 February 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

France to share vaccines with African countries

25 February 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Community raise funds to fix road

25 February 2021 3:29 PM

Guest: Brigadier General Bruce Motlhoki, SANDF General and community member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protesters blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro

25 February 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget Reaction: Tourism sector

24 February 2021 5:37 PM

Guest:Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

Politics

EWN Highlights

4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school

25 February 2021 5:35 PM

Cosatu: Mboweni failed to acknowledge govt debt to workers in Budget Speech

25 February 2021 4:53 PM

Pfizer to test third dose, tweaked vaccine to target variant identified in SA

25 February 2021 4:50 PM

