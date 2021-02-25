CapeTalk brings you Moonstruck 2021

Guest: Elke Brink |LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to the Department of Enterprises’ Transport logistics specialist, Unathi Kildase on SAA being the best service provider for the flight to fetch vaccines in Belgium at the cost of R5Million.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mesela Nhlapo, Chief Executive Officer of African Rail Industry AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aurélien Lechevallier, French AmbassadorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brigadier General Bruce Motlhoki, SANDF General and community memberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST