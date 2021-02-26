Covid-19 social relief measure

Today at 16:55 Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sasha-Lee Davids - Host of An Hour With

Today at 17:05 "Creecy’s court action will delay the awarding of fishing rights once again" - DA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Today at 17:10 Online booking system in License department in Gauteng not running successfully Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Raajih, Driving school Owner

Today at 17:20 Stormers are back in action this weekend vs Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

Today at 17:45 Moonstruck Musical Medley Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 18:13 ZOOM: Treasury’s decision to cancel Section 12J investments “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

