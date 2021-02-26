Rand Water plans major 30-hour long shutdown

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Africa MelaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elke Brink |LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to the Department of Enterprises’ Transport logistics specialist, Unathi Kildase on SAA being the best service provider for the flight to fetch vaccines in Belgium at the cost of R5Million.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mesela Nhlapo, Chief Executive Officer of African Rail Industry AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aurélien Lechevallier, French AmbassadorLISTEN TO PODCAST