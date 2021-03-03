Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:14
Private sector's plans to secure Covid-19 vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:15
Small honey producer in a fight with Food Lover's Market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature's Gold honey
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Sales of fitness equipment spiked by a staggering 170%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
Today at 18:48
Brimstone reduces debt and is ready to pounce on post covid opportunities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mustaq Brey - CEO at Brimstone
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual: Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - what happens when banks alters account numbers and you end up sending funds to the wrong person ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Scopa Inquiry

Scopa Inquiry

3 March 2021 4:36 PM

Babalo Ndenze/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

JSE is at record highs and so is unemployment

3 March 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Dr Thabi  Leoka | Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Stability and Sustainability Committee at SA Express 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA negotiations with Putco prevents retrenchments

3 March 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Frederick Mabasa  NUMSA national Organizer 
 Franco Pisapia, Managing Director, Putco

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness

3 March 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Research Update on 501Y.V2 variant

3 March 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the  National Institute for communicable diseases  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-toll contractors accused of corrupt payments

3 March 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Phuthuma Nathi shareholder looking for 22,000 shareholders who haven't received dividends between 2006 and 2020

3 March 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Jabavu Heshu,  Group Executive for Corporate Affairs at Multichoice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: State Capture- Brian Molefe continues testimony

3 March 2021 3:36 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capitec declared me as deceased

3 March 2021 3:29 PM

Guest: Radzuma Vhahangwele, Listener with Capitec issue 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Patients develop immunity to re-infection by SA Corona virus variant

3 March 2021 3:24 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

